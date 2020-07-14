2 teens hospitalized after shooting at Homestead hotel

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two teens to the hospital after, police said, they were shot at a hotel in Homestead.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Floridian Hotel, located along U.S. 1, near Northeast 11th Street, just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said there were several juveniles inside a room at the hotel when shots were fired, striking the 17-year-old victims.

Paramedics have transported the victims to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown conditions.

7News has learned one of the victims is fighting for their life.

Officers have cordoned off the hotel’s parking lot while they search for clues.

Police are currently talking to persons of interest, as they continue to investigate.

