OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage boys were airlifted to the hospital after, witnesses said, they were ambushed and shot in a gated community in Opa-locka in the overnight hours, leading police to take several people into custody.

7News cameras captured Opa-locka Police cruisers at the scene of the shooting at the Mirage at Sailboat Cove, located along Northwest 142nd Lane, off 143rd Street, early Tuesday morning.

According to a witness who said they were inside the townhome where the victims live, someone knocked at the door at around 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses said several masked gunmen ran inside the residence, pulled the victims outside and opened fire, striking the teens multiple times.

Hours later, Opa-locka Police confirmed that officers responded to reports of gunfire at the complex and found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics airlifted both victims to an area hospital, where they are losted in critical but stable condition.

Detectives have not confirmed the witnesses’ account of the incident, but they did say they detained several people who attempted to flee the scene and recovered multiple weapons.

A light green sedan was later seen being towed away from the scene on a flatbed tow truck. Its connection to the shooting is unknown.

Opa-locka Police’s Criminal Investigation Divisions continues to investigate the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Opa-locka Police at 305-953-2877 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

