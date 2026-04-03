SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified two teenage boys involved in a deputy-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent one of the teens to the hospital, as witnesses shared an account of the incident that has led the injured teen’s family to call for accountability.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office identified the two teens facing charges in Thursday afternoon’s confrontation as 15-year-old Cournelious Lamont Comer and 17-year-old Phil Phillips.

7News cameras captured dozens of MDSO deputies and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers at the scene of the shooting near Southwest 112th Court and Southwest 221st Street. They remained there carrying their investigation well into the night.

Speaking with reporters, MDSO Assistant Sheriff Fernand Charles said one of the deputies was forced to fire at Comer, who was armed with a gun.

“Not just a firearm, a firearm with an extended clip,” said Charles.

The arrest report states the deputy gave verbal commands, and at some point, Comer tripped and fell while running away, and that is when he had the gun pointed at the deputy, prompting the deputy to open fire.

Comer was grazed in the ankle and transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Investigators said Phillips was also armed.

His aunt, Asia Spann, said she doesn’t believe the shooting was justified.

“My nephew is doing well. I don’t know about no firearms or whatever,” she said.

According to detectives, dispatchers got a call about a group of teenage boys and armed threats at a park near Southwest 113th Avenue and 216th Street.

One of the teens in the group and another witness described what happened next.

“I saw the officer jump out and start shooting,” said the witness, who asked not to be identified.

Both the teen and the witness’ accounts are very similar. They said the undercover deputy jumped out of an unmarked car, guns blazing. They said the teens had no idea this was a law enforcement officer because he was in an unmarked vehicle, not in uniform and did not announce himself, so they were scared.

It was at that moment when, the witnesses said, Comer came running up a driveway, and the deputy fired several rounds.

“I want answers. I want to know why did they come with an unknown car, jump out and went to shooting,” said Spann. “That’s what the witness is saying.”

When asked whether the officer was in the wrong, the witness who spoke with 7News replied, “Yes, yes, he was in the wrong.”

According to one of his friends, Comer has since been released from the hospital and is in juvenile detention.

Comer and Phillips are facing a list of charges, including firearm possession by a minor and resisting arrest without violence.

Charles has a message for parents.

“At the end of the day, we need to be make sure that we’re mindful of what our children are doing day in and day out, because it is 3:30 in the afternoon, a 15-year-old is walking around with a firearm, which is not legal or acceptable by any means,” he said.

FDLE is handling the investigation into this deputy-involved shooting.

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