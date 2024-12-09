SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified and arrested two teens in connection to a shooting in South Miami that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.

On Monday, Miami-Dade police arrested 18-year-old Quinton Lenard Mayo and 19-year-old Javari Omarion Jones for their involvement in the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened just after 5:30p.m., Sunday afternoon, inside an apartment complex near Southwest 64th Street and 59th Place, following a dispute between the victim, Nolan King, and the two other teens.

The victim’s foster mom Andrea Price spoke to 7News over the phone.

“Like a truck just hit me. Its unbelievable I have to tell a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old that their brother isn’t coming back,” said Price.

Nolan was with living with her for three years in their South Miami apartment.

Just one day after the shooting, Price is still grappling with the fact that she’ll never see Nolan again.

“That’s my son. In my eyes he was a good kid. He showed me nothing but love. Showed love for his siblings. He never did wrong in my eyes. But I can’t tell you what he did outside the house,” she said.

Police said Nolan was meeting Mayo and Jones when something went wrong.

Pablo Lopez, Nolan’s neighbor, saw them before the shooting.

“All of them were hanging in front of the elevator when I come home they all like looked at me crazy and then I went up stairs and not even two minutes later I heard ‘Pow’,” he said.

Lopez ran downstairs and found the 15-year-old barely breathing with another young boy next to him.

He stayed with Nolan until the ambulance arrived.

“I was just telling him to breathe. I seen him trying to breathe. He wasn’t responsive though. Then all the police came and I just left,” he said.

First responders rushed Nolan to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the suspects got away in a car, after the shooting.

Detectives quickly found them but when they tried to conduct a traffic stop, the suspects led police on a chase.

The driver finally stopping at South Dixie Highway and Southwest 104th Street but the two people inside, decided to make a run for it.

“Any homicide is tragic, makes it even more tragic when it’s this close to the holidays and to exacerbate that this is a teenager that we’re talking about,” said Martin. “This is a 15-year-old young man that lost his life.”

One neighbor telling 7News that this is just a senseless act of gun violence.

“Its senseless it really is,” said a neighbor.

Mayo and Jones are charged with fleeing police resisting arrest without violence. Although they have yet to be officially charged with murder, those charges will be forthcoming.

Detectives are still questioning the teens to figure out who pulled the trigger.

