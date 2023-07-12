NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two young men in their late teens were arrested after, police said, detectives were shot at during a late night traffic stop in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, the incident occurred when a Hyundai sedan disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Northeast 149th Street and Sixth Avenue, just before 11:40 p.m., Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police Department’s Robbery Intervention Detail officers noticed the vehicle’s violation and promptly activated their emergency equipment, intending to halt the car.

Police said one of the teens, identified as 17-year-old Michael Alisma, was driving dangerously, and the sedan kept going.

As the suspects attempted to flee, investigators said, one of the occupants seated in the back passenger seat, identified 19-year-old Jose Perez, extended his arm out of the window and discharged multiple rounds toward the law enforcement officers.

“Each and every day, the men and women in law enforcement here in Miami-Dade County put their lives on the line and face dangers, and make decisions right away, and they act, get hurt, they get shot at,” said MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez.

A subsequent pursuit ensued, ultimately concluding when the Hyundai sedan came to a halt near Northeast 123rd Street and 13th Avenue.

At this point, the four occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. In response, authorities swiftly established a perimeter, marshaling the support of the MDPD’s aviation and K-9 units to assist in the search operation.

Police said there were four individuals inside the vehicle. Officers were able to locate and apprehend all four of them.

Two of them were later arrested, and the two others were described as witnesses.

An area resident recorded cellphone video of a police officer taking one of the teens into custody.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered a firearm at the scene. Fortunately, no officers suffered injuries during the encounter.

“We’re very fortunate that they’re OK, but those four subjects are in custody, and they aren’t going to harm our community,” Ramirez said.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities working diligently to uncover additional details surrounding the incident.

Perez has since posted bond and is expected to be released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday night.

