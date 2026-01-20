OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers were ambushed and shot in a gated community in Opa-locka, witnesses said, leading to a large police presence in the overnight hours.

7News cameras captured Opa-locka Police cruisers at the scene of the shooting at the Mirage at Sailboat Cove, located along Northwest 142nd Lane, off 143rd Street, early Tuesday morning.

According to a witness who said they were inside the townhome where the victims live, someone knocked at the door at around 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses said several masked gunmen ran inside the residence, pulled the victims outside and opened fire, striking the teens multiple times.

Paramedics airlifted at least one of the victims to an area hospital. As of 6 a.m., their conditions are unknown.

Detectives have not confirmed the witnesses’ account or whether they have anyone in custody, as they continue to investigate.

