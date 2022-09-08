HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted two teenagers to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 5100 block of West 11th Lane, Wednesday night.

Fire officials described the victims as an 18-year-old girl with four gunshot wounds and a 16-year-old boy with one gunshot wound.

The victims somehow made their way to Mount Sinai Hialeah Emergency Center and Specialty Care, also in Hialeah, where personnel determined they were going to need more serious medical attention.

The victims were driven to a park located near the emergency center, and from there, they were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have not provided further details about circumstances surrounding the incident, as they continue to investigate.

