2 teens airlifted after ATV, vehicle collide in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted two teenagers to the hospital after, officials said, an all-terrain vehicle and another vehicle in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash along the 2000 block of West 84th Street, just before 7:45 p.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured the ATV on its side as police investigated.

Paramedics have airlifted the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Back at the scene, officers were later seen uprighting the ATV and examining it using flashlights.

Officials have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.