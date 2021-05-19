2 teenagers transported after being shot in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the shooting of two teenagers in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the area of Opa-Locka Boulevard and Northwest 22nd Avenue, just before 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Officers sealed the area as detectives canvassed the complex for evidence.

Both victims, ages 14 and 19, were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said the teenage victim was shot in the back and is in critical condition, while the adult victim was shot in both the back and knee.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

Dale Johnson, a good Samaritan, said when he heard all the gunfire erupting, it sounded like a war zone, and he rushed to one of the victim’s aid.

“I was inside. I just got through eating, and I heard a whole bunch of shots, like, 100 shots, from five or six different guns,” he said, “so I came running outside, and I’ve seen people running and everything, and that’s about it. We saw a guy that got shot. He was bleeding. We set him down, tied his leg up when he started bleeding. Then, we called 911.”

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

