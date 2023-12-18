SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers are in stable condition after, police said, they came under fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The teens, ages 14 and 15, were airlifted to hospital on Saturday after a shooting took place at Southwest 211th Street and 120th Avenue in the Goulds section.

Investigators said the victims were walking when a car pulled up beside them and someone inside opened fire.

“When our officers arrived, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin. “Those two victims were transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to HCA Kendall Trauma Center where they are being treated for their wounds.”

The teens were shot in what was described as drive-by shooting.

“The motive for this shooting incident is unknown. Our detectives are working to piece that together,” Martin said.

As of Monday afternoon, police have not released a description of the vehicle that was involved in the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

