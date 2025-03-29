OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they took two men into custody in Opa-locka following a burglary in Davie.

According to Davie Police, the duo stole lawn equipment from a home near Southwest 20th Street and 151st Terrace, Saturday morning.

Detectives said they tracked a vehicle linked to the theft, and a pursuit ensued that took officers into Miami-Dade County.

The search ended in Opa-locka, at an apartment complex near Ali Baba Avenue and Duval Street, where officers caught and cuffed the subjects, searched for evidence and questioned witnesses.

Police have not released the subjects’ identities, as they continue to investigate. They were being assisted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team.

