OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were taken into custody after leading police on a brief pursuit in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police units and Florida Highway Patrol troopers captured the subjects in the area of Northwest 151st Street and 19th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police cruisers surrounded the area.

According to officials, they were looking for an Infiniti sedan. Once spotted, they attempted a pursuit, which lasted around 16 minutes.

The subjects then bailed out of the vehicle but were taken into custody by officers.

Two men were seen on the ground in handcuffs.

Authorities towed the sedan following the arrests.

No injuries were reported, and as of late Friday afternoon, it’s unclear what the men were wanted for.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.