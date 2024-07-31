MIAMI (WSVN) - Two suspects, who were involved in a reported shooting, were taken into custody following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Miami, police said.

According to Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police officers followed the suspected vehicle as it drove on Biscayne Boulevard, at the intersection of 82nd Street, Wednesday afternoon.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police investigation involving a vehicle crash we have temporarily closed Biscayne Boulevard between 81 and 84 Streets. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/OhgvIxkctP — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 31, 2024

During the pursuit, three Miami Police Tactical Robbery Units responded and one of the units was involved in a rollover crash.

The two subjects were ultimately taken into custody shortly after.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where several police cruisers surrounded the intersection. A black vehicle, which belonged to a Miami Police officer, was seen flipped on its side.

Miami Fire Rescue responded but did not transport any of the officers.

Westbound traffic on 82nd Street is being diverted to Northeast 10th Avenue.

