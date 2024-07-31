MIAMI (WSVN) - Two suspects, who were involved in a reported shooting, were taken into custody following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Miami, police said.

According to Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police officers followed the suspected vehicle as it drove on Biscayne Boulevard, at the intersection of 82nd Street, Wednesday afternoon.

During the pursuit, two Miami Police cruisers responded and were involved in a rollover crash. The two subjects were ultimately taken into custody shortly after.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where several police cruisers surrounded the intersection. A black vehicle, which belonged to a Miami Police officer, was seen flipped on its side.

The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Westbound traffic on 82nd Street is being diverted to Northeast 10th Avenue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.