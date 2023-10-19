NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a call of a stolen vehicle at 7910 NW 27th Ave., Thursday afternoon.

The roadway was blocked off with crime scene tape as police focus on two vehicles; a silver SUV and a white car.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as the vehicle, a black Dodge charger, attempted to flee the scene. During the chase, the charger was hit by another vehicle at an intersection.

The vehicle that collided with the charger sustained front-end damage, but no injuries were reported. Two people were seen standing next to the vehicle, while one was talking on the phone.

After a brief pursuit, the driver stopped at Northwest 121st Street and 17th Avenue and was pulled out of the vehicle by officers who surrounded the vehicle with their guns drawn.

A second subject who was also in the vehicle was also taken into custody.

The roadway has been blocked off until police clear the scene.

