2 suspects charged with murder of high school senior in Homestead

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the shooting and murder of high school senior Andrea Camps in Homestead.

Adrian Cosby and George Walton, both 19 years old, were arrested at the former’s residence at 12100 SW 270th St., Saturday.

According to police, the suspects got into an altercation with Camps and her boyfriend Sergio Berben as they were trying to sell them a pair of shoes in the area of 27052 SW 121st Court, Tuesday evening.

According to the arrest report, Cosby approached the driver’s seat of Berben’s Jeep Wrangler and shot him and Camps, who was in the passenger seat. She was shot in the torso and later succumbed to her injuries at Jackson South Medical Center.

After shooting the driver, the suspects fled northbound and stayed at Cosby’s home.

Upon their arrest, Walton told police that he and Cosby were planning to rob someone, apparently Berben.

Police showed Berben a photographic line-up and positively identified Cosby as the person who shot him and killed his girlfriend.

Cosby and Walton have been charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.