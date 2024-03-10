SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane took a plunge in the Redlands.

7News cameras on Saturday evening captured a Cessna upside down after it crashed in the bushes near Southwest 248th Street and 217th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The aircraft is registered to Pan Air Flying Club at Miami Executive Airport.

Fortunately, the two people on board survived and appeared to be OK.

It’s still too early to know the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.