SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two summer camp counselors have been arrested after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said they restrained and assaulted a 9-year-old boy during an incident at a South Miami-Dade church camp last month.

Antoinette McKay, 50, and co-defendant Zaccheus Zamon Scott, 34, are each charged with child abuse without great bodily harm in connection with the June 11 incident at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, located at 17901 SW 107th Ave., according to arrest reports.

Investigators said the child was playing football with his siblings at the church’s summer camp when an altercation broke out between the boy and one of his siblings.

Authorities said McKay and Scott intervened to separate the children.

According to investigators, Scott allegedly placed large orange traffic cones over the child’s head, making it difficult for him to breathe, while McKay allegedly grabbed the boy by his ankles and pinned him on his back with his legs elevated on a chair.

Detectives said Scott then repeatedly struck the child on the left side of his face with an open hand while McKay held him down.

Police said the boy suffered ruptured blood vessels in one eye, facial swelling, bruising and scratches.

His father later took him to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where he was treated and released. Doctors also advised the family to monitor the child for signs of a concussion, according to the report.

Both counselors were arrested Wednesday and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

As of Thursday, bond had not yet been set for either defendant.

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