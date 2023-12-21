NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit came to a crashing end in North Miami.

According to investigators, Miami-Dade Police officers were following a stolen vehicle when the subjects slammed into a tree on Northeast 133rd Street and Second Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the driver and passenger bailed out of the vehicle. Officers tackled the duo following a brief foot chase through the neighborhood

Officers then took both subjects into custody.

