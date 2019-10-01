2 students arrested after allegedly posting threats against McMillan Middle School

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade County students have been arrested after being accused of making threats towards classmates at Howard D. McMillan Middle School.

Investigators said eighth graders Sebastian Guillot and Thomas Delgado posted alarming social media threats that targeted the Southwest Miami-Dade school.

“We cannot trust that nothing is not gonna happen,” one parent said.

“That was uncomfortable for him, so we just picked him up,” said Melissa Socarras, who picked her little brother up from school early.

Families at the school played it safe Tuesday and pulled their children out of school after learning of the social media threat.

“There was a lot of cops here in the morning, and they seemed to be taking this very seriously,” said Brian Gonzalez, who picked up his little sister early. “I’m also taking it seriously. We’re all taking it seriously. We came to pick her up because we were just worried. Whether this is real or if it’s just a sick joke, it’s disgusting either way.”

According to an arrest report, Guillot commented on Instagram writing, “Dont go to school Tuesday Ima pack some heat,” “Glock 23 w an extended clip,” “Ima shoot yall in da head.”

Investigators said Delgado responded the above comments and said, “me2,” and “Its over for you (expletive).”

Adriana, one of the students at McMillan Middle School, said she was very worried about the shooting threats, especially when she heard some of her classmates joke about it.

“In the morning, and then this thing started to dial down,” Adriana said. “People were making jokes, and I didn’t find them funny.”

And as word of the arrest spread, more threats circulated among students. Comments were posted on the school’s Instagram saying “… you can’t get all of us,” and “We know where everyone will hide.”

“It seems like they’re taking as a joke, and it really is not a joke,” Socarras said. “This is a life that you lose, so I hope these students from here, after seeing the commotion, they get the point that this isn’t a joke.”

Guillot admitted to making those threats, saying that it was all a joke.

Officials said they are investigating multiple school threats and more arrests could be coming.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement on the arrests, Tuesday.

“We are working multiple social media threats against this school. Two students have already been arrested. The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department is handling this investigation and is in the process of determining the involvement of additional students.”

Guillot and Delgado have each been charged with one count of threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Guillot’s parents declined to comment about his arrest.

