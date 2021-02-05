2 steal detergent, clothes from Miami laundromat

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who broke into a laundromat in Miami.

Surveillance video captured the duo breaking into the Magic Cycle Laundry located near Northwest 67th Avenue and West Flagler Street, Thursday night.

The duo were seen taking laundry detergent and clothes.

“I was looking at the recording, and imagine how bad I was feeling just looking at my place getting destroyed like that,” said Glen Cabezas, the laundromat’s owner.

Police said the men later jumped into a white SUV parked outside.

If you know anything about this burglary, call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

