OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A stabbing at an Opa-Locka nightclub left two victims injured but in stable condition, police said.

Opa-Locka Police officers were dispatched to Klub 24 following a reported stabbing incident, early Sunday morning.

Responding officers arrived to find the victims, who were treated by first responders and medical personnel.

Both victims are listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate this shooting.

