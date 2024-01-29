MIAMI (WSVN) - A special surprise was given to a couple of South Florida high school students who truly know what it means to give.

A senior cheerleader and baseball player at Southwest Miami Senior High School received the special honor, Monday.

Both of them walked into the surprise celebration.

They are being recognized for their tremendous service to the community and they both have their own reasons for giving back.

“It makes me feel good to help the community and help people in need,” Maria Chaparro said.

“Knowing that I affected them in a positive way, makes me happy,” Trevor Cominsky said.

All of this happening during National Mentor Month.

The do-good-duo received tickets to any Miami arts or sporting event, as well as a check to be donated to a charity of their choice.

