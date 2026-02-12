WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WSVN)– Four young boys are set to embark on a big adventure to build a bright future.

Among them are two South Florida kids: 9-year-old Masha Novoa from Miami Beach and 7-year-old Jovian Hinojosa from Hialeah.

They’re taking a trip to LEGOLAND Florida Resort, where they’ll get a look at the upcoming LEGO Galaxy Land.

The boys were selected as the first-ever junior galaxy explorers after a nationwide STEM contest that invited kids to create LEGO spacecraft.

They will be among the first to ride the Galacticoaster, a new indoor, space-themed roller coaster, when it opens later this month.

