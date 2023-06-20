SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after they were shot in Southwest Miami-Dade. One of the victims is now in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 10532 SW 176th St., Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of an active shooter in the area.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence was seen near the homes.

According to MDPD, the shooting stemmed from an argument between to groups across the street from each other, along Southwest 177th Street.

“Somehow, there was some type of dispute among the two groups, shots rang out, said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

People in the neighborhood heard the shots at around 4:14 p.m.

“We heard about 15, 16 shots, it could be more,” said a witness.

A man and his family ran towards their home when they heard the shots being fire.

“When I first got here, they already had the street blocked off,” the man said. “The tape was already up.”

According to detectives, the two victims that were shot drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators searched their white pickup truck was seen parked at the hospital.

A 15-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. She is expected to be OK.

“At any time when there’s a dispute that escalates into shots fired, somebody producing a firearm, bullets, stray bullets can strike anybody, and as you’re shooting at each other, they have total disregard of anyone,” Zabaleta said.

A woman was not home when the shooting happened, but said stray bullets hit her family’s home.

“Only thing I know. is my grandson’s tire was shot and the back window was shot out,” said the woman. “My uncle, the bedroom window was shot as well. That’s the only thing I know so far.”

During their investigation, police detained three people.

An investigation as to whether the three subjects were involved in the shooting is underway.

“Handling guns, taking violence, gun violence into your hands, is not the way to do things, it’s not the way to settle a dispute,” Zabaleta said.

“I’m really upset about this,” the woman. “What’s going on because kids could have been out playing and it’s in the daytime. It wasn’t even

5 o’clock.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

