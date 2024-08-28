HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were found dead inside a Hialeah apartment in an apparent murder-suicide.

Hialeah Police are investigating a domestic-related incident, which escalated into a murder-suicide at an apartment located at 605 West 68th Street in Hialeah, Tuesday.

Police say they received a call around 6 p.m. from the deceased woman’s sister, who hadn’t heard from her sister in days and was concerned.

Before calling the police, the sister showed up to the apartment, and knocked on the door. There was no answer but she heard a child inside.

When officers arrived, they had to force their way into the apartment after no one answered. Inside the apartment, they discovered a man and a woman deceased. A 3-year-old boy was inside the apartment at the time and was not injured.

“Knocked on the door, didn’t get an answer but was able to hear a child inside. That’s when she called police. When officers arrived, we had to force our way into the apartment and once inside, we did discovered a deceased male and female. Fortunately, this 3-year-old child was not injured,” said Hialeah Police Department’s Lieutenant Eddie Rodriguez.

The child was transported to the hospital as a precaution. The Department of Children and Family is stepping in to help the child.

The medical examiner and detectives were seen walking in and out of the apartment as police investigate. A friend of the deceased woman also arrived at the scene and was distraught after hearing the horrible news.

Police have not released the names of the deceased or their relationship but say they were the parents of the child.

