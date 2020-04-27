2 shooting victims arrive at JMH in bullet-riddled car; 2 detained

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people are being treated for injuries and two others have been detained for questioning after, officials said, a shooting in Miami led to a bullet-riddled car pulling up to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to City of Miami Police, they received several ShotSpotter alerts in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 50th Street at around 9:10 p.m., Monday.

Responding units arrived and located the scene. They were later advised that the victims arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital in a car that appeared to be riddled with bullets.

7News cameras captured an active scene outside of the hospital, as well as at least two people in handcuffs sitting by the curb.

Police have not provided further information about the incident or the victims’ conditions, as they continue to investigate.

