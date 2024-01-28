NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating what they described as a boat collision near the Broad Causeway in North Miami that left two people seriously injured.

7News cameras captured officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as they surrounded one of the vessels involved near Bay Harbor Islands, just after 5 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 4 p.m. They said the two boats somehow collided, causing a 45-year-old man to be ejected.

That victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.

Witnesses said they saw someone being pulled off one of the boats, and it appeared that they were undergoing a field sobriety test with one of the FWC officers.

The second boat that was involved in the crash was towed away from the scene at around 4:30 p.m.

