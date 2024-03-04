MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigations are underway in Miami Gardens after two separate shootings left at least one person injured.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the area of Northwest 199th Street and Seventh Avenue on Monday morning.

Footage from the scene showed several evidence markers on the street, along with K-9 units sniffing out the vicinity for more evidence.

One woman who lives on the street said she thought she was in a war zone.

“[I heard] I think at least 20 [gunshots],” she said. “It sound like [a back and forth]. It was very scary. The first thing I did was go to the floor.”

The women were allegedly rushed to Aventura hospital as a trauma alert. A potential third victim may have been involved in this incident.

Although the aforementioned details have been obtained by police scanners, officials have yet to confirm any information regarding this investigation.

Meanwhile, in another area of Miami Gardens, police responded to another shooting in the area of Northwest 211th Street and 38th Avenue where one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Video footage from around 1 a.m. Monday showed an active police scene in the neighborhood. About half a dozen police vehicles were on the scene as a black SUV was towed away.

According to police, the gunshot victim was inside the black SUV at the time of the drive-by shooting. The shooter from the drive-by car reportedly fired several shots.

One victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where their condition is unknown.

These investigations remain active, but Miami Gardens Police have been contacted for more information.

