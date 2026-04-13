NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of big rigs went up in flames near a warehouse in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 110th Street and 32nd Avenue, at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Dramatic video shows fierce flames shooting from the trailer of one of the semi-trucks that, officials said, burst into flames.

Crews pushed their way into that trailer to fight the fire, which appears to have burned out the end of the trailer.

Officials said the fire reignited after the two semis initially caught fire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

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