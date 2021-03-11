2 sea turtles released in Key Biscayne after treatment at Miami Seaquarium

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two male sea turtles were returned to the water after receiving some TLC from Miami Seaquarium.

Yule and Buoyance swam away from Bill Baggs State Park in Key Biscayne, Thursday.

Yule, a green sea turtle, was rescued back in 2019 after being found with five fishing hooks lodged throughout his body.

Buoyance, a loggerhead sea turtle, was rescued from North Bay Village last September and was suffering from stomach issues.

Both marine reptiles were cared for at the Seaquarium and were finally given clean bills of health.

“When we’re able to get them fully recovered from their injuries and get them back out into the wild, it’s just so rewarding for the team,” said Julie Heyde, animal care supervisor at Miami Seaquarium. “We put a lot of hard work into them. This is where we want them to be, is back out in the wild.”

Miami Seaquarium has rehabilitated 175 sea turtles and nearly 100 manatees over the past 10 years.

