CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of rescued sea turtles are free to roam the seas again.

Socket and Bolts were accidentally hooked by fishermen at the Dania Beach Pier.

Zoo Miami staff brought the marine reptiles to the Sea Turtle Hospital after removing the hooks.

After getting a clean bill of health the reptiles were taken to Matheson Hammock Park on Friday, where they were released back into the wild.

