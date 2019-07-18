2 SB Palmetto Expressway lanes to close for installation of express lane markers

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation announced that two southbound Palmetto Expressway lanes will be shut down over the weekend for the installation of express lane markers.

Installation is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m., Monday between Northwest 154th and 122nd Streets.

FDOT said this will be a 24-hour around-the-clock closure that’ll leave drivers with two lanes to get by.

In a prior press release, FDOT mentioned that they anticipate to have southbound express lanes open with toll collection on Aug. 6, but said that date is subject to change.

Installation of the northbound express lane markers are expected to begin sometime after.

Drivers should pack patience as the delays could be lengthy during peak travel times.

