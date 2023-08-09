MIAMI (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving five vehicles on the Turnpike has blocked several lanes.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene of the crash on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike in the area of Southwest 288th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a red Ferrari, a red Hyundai and a white Chevy SUV were involved in the crash. The Hyundai was overturned due to the crash.

After the initial crash, an oncoming blue Toyota sedan attempted to avoid the overturned vehicle but instead collided into a black Hyundai.

The driver of the Ferrari was transported to Homestead Hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Due to the crash, two southbound lanes on the Turnpike were blocked.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.