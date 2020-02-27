2 SB lanes blocked on Palmetto Expressway at NW 122nd St after multi-vehicle crash

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two lanes are blocked along southbound Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 122nd Street due to a major crash involving at least 10 vehicles.

Hialeah Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD observed a bus, tractor-trailer and several damaged cars.

Rescue crews airlifted a 50-year-old man to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Authorities shut down all southbound lanes for some time at the height of rush hour as they worked to move the wrecked vehicles out of the way.

Two left lanes have since reopened.

