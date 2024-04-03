NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a driver crashed into them and fled away.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to a traffic crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 113th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening.

According to police, a civilian vehicle crashed into a motorcycle that had two male riders and then fled the scene. The two male riders were ejected from the motorcycle. One of them is in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.

Video shows the crashed motorcycle on its side on the street. Other video, which was blurred because of the graphic content, shows the two victims being treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Both victims were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.