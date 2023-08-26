MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the armed robber who, they said, targeted two people in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood during the overnight hours.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the robbery at 90 NW 29th St., at around 3:10 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victims reported their belongings were taken by the armed robber.

Police said no one was injured.

As of Saturday night, the subject remains at large.

If you have any information on this armed robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

