2 residents escape house fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were forced to make a fire escape from their home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Southwest 57th Court, near 62nd Terrace.

Two people made it out of the residence and are now being treated for smoke inhalation.

American Red Cross volunteers also responded to offer assistance in recovery planning to the affected family.

