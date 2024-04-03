MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two individuals were pulled from the water after their vessel capsized off the coast of Fisher Island near South Pointe Park in Miami Beach.

On Tuesday, authorities reported that the boat was found taking on water before it ended up upside down, leading to rescue efforts.

The individuals onboard were quickly rescued and neither of them sustained any injuries.

The capsized boat was towed back to shore.

It is unclear what caused the vessel to flip.

