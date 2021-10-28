COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews came to the rescue of two boaters after their vessel began taking on water near Coconut Grove.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue unit responded to a sinking boat one mile south of Dinner Key Marina, Wednesday night.

Two people were found stranded in the water.

Firefighters gave each of them a life vest and pulled them to safety.

The pair were safely taken back to shore.

Neither of them was hurt.

