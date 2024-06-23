HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders came to the rescue of two people from a sinking boat in the Haulover Inlet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Ocean Rescue lifeguard units rushed to get the boaters to safety, just after 1:20 p.m., Saturday.

Video posted on social media by Only in Dade showed one of the boaters jumping into the water.

Rescuers used a board to get the pair to safety. No one was hurt.

