SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been rescued after the helicopter they were in crashed in a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

The helicopter crashed near SW 187 Avenue and SW 122 Street, just after 1 p.m.

Divers with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue went into the canal and were able to rescue two people. Both have been transported by ground to a local-area hospital.

According to authorities, the helicopter took off from Fort Myers en route to Miami Executive Airport.

