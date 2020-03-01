2 rescued after boat takes on water off Haulover Inlet

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from multiple agencies came to the rescue of two boaters off Haulover Inlet in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the boat began taking on water about half a mile off the inlet on Sunday.

A crew from MDFR’s Ocean Rescue was the first to arrive at the scene. They were able to transfer the boaters to their fire boat using a personal watercraft.

Units from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Miami-Dade Police also responded to provide assistance.

The boaters were taken to Haulover Marina. They were not injured.

Their vessel was stabilized and towed back to shore.

