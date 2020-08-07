2 rescue man in distress off Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men came to the rescue of a man struggling in the water off the Rickenbacker Causeway.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to a call of a person drowning off the seawall by the dog park near the William Powell Bridge, just before 11 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the pair dove off the seawall into the water and pulled the unresponsive victim to shore.

Paramedics performed CPR until they were able to regain a pulse.

Crews transported the man to Mercy Hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

