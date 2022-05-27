WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man and an elderly woman to the hospital after they were pulled from a minivan that crashed into a retention pond off the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a blue Toyota minivan was traveling southbound on the Turnpike when the driver attempted to exit onto westbound Southwest Eighth Street and lost control when trying to negotiate the right curve on the exit ramp.

“Per independent witnesses, the vehicle lost control, overturned and drove off the roadway into the pond behind me here,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho. “Dive teams from fire rescue and Miami-Dade Police did their search and rescue, and were able to rescue an adult female and adult male inside of the vehicle at the time.”

First responders administered CPR to the elderly woman once she was out of the water.

Paramedics transported both victims to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

Earlier FHP reports indicated that children were also involved in the crash because there was a child restraint in the back seat of the van. It has been confirmed that no children were in the water when the van crashed.

Police and fire rescue divers were in the water over the submerged vehicle.

Good Samaritans who saw the crash jumped into the water to assist the elderly woman.

Police snipers were on the scene to protect divers from alligators that are in the water. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were called out to the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials indicated that the incident went from a search-and-rescue effort to a search-and-recovery effort as they turned it over to the police department.

The van was later pulled from the retention pond and has been towed from the scene.

The Turnpike has since reopened to traffic.

An investigation on the crash is underway.

