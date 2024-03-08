MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two planes, officials said, collided on the tarmac Thursday night at Miami International Airport.

Video from Only In Dade showed a Frontier Airlines plane and an American Airlines plane parked on the tarmac, where one of the planes had a puncture on its tail.

Frontier Airlines provided the following statement:

Yesterday evening as a Frontier Airlines aircraft was parked at the gate at Miami International Airport, preparing to board passengers for a flight to Dallas-Fort Worth, an American Airlines aircraft pushing back from its gate came in contact with the Frontier aircraft. Only crew members were on board the Frontier aircraft at the time and no injuries have been reported. Frontier is currently assessing damage and re-accommodating customers. Frontier Airlines

American Airlines also provided the following statement:

“During pushback from the gate in Miami (MIA), the wing tip of American Airlines flight 929 with service from MIA to São Paulo (GRU) made contact with the tail of a parked aircraft. Customers deplaned normally and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused.” American Airlines

No injuries were reported.

