SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two pets have died after a home in Southwest Miami-Dade sustained fire exposure after a blaze kindled in the home’s garage and spread to two nearby vehicles.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were dispatched to the 26200 block of Southwest 145th Avenue around 7:45a.m., following reports of a garage fire that quickly escalated and spread to vehicles parked inside, with the adjacent home sustaining fire exposure.

A dog was found after a primary search of the property. That pet was rescued and reunited with waiting family members. Two other pets would be found, but they would not survive the fire, according to officials.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where the roof of the garage caved in and the side of the home appears to be torched from the flames.

The fire has since been brought under control but crews are still on scene and are monitoring hotspots.

No other injuries were reported, though it’s unclear if the home is still habitable.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

