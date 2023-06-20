Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to a shooting incident that occurred in Miami Beach.

The shooting happened in the bakery place located in the 7300 block of Collins Avenue.

The owner of the bakery said he hasn’t seen anything like this in the 35 years since he has owned this business.

” I came to the bakery and at the same time the police came inside I think so, the police say drop the gun and she drop the gun,” said Hector Castillo a witness.

Officers located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, and both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit on Monday.

A person believed to be involved has been detained by the officials and was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered.

Several blocks of Collins Avenue were shut down to traffic for hours as the investigation continued.

Castillo said the scene was chaotic.

“I don’t know what happened exactly, when I see the gun, the guy and her across the street, I see another car in the street with broken glass for the shot and the situation,” said Castillo.

Miami Beach Police has reopened Collins Avenue.

The owner of the bakery said the police were here in a minute and were in the corner when this incident happened.