MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were rescued after their boat takes on water in Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office units and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area near Tahiti Beach Island on Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured the vessel taking on water, crews on scene and the two boaters being tended to on another boat.

Officials said the two boaters jumped into the water once the boat started sinking. They had their cellphones on them so they were able to give a good idea of their location to responding units.

Responding units found them and pulled them out of the water.

The boaters did not need any medical transport.

