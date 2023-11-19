NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood left one person wounded and another dead on Saturday.

Upon arrival, Miami-Dade Police said they found two men shot at Northwest 143rd Street and 16th Court.

One of the victims was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is said to be critically injured and recovering.

At least two people were detained at the scene.

Investigators are figuring out what relationship they have to the shooting.

“The relationship between the victims and the two people detained, has been a crucial part of the investigation and our investigators are still attempting to piece that together,” said Detective Andre Martin.

Charges have been posted for the two people detained, but it remains unclear if they have been arrested.

